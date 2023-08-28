Video: Cucurella Linked To Manchester United

Chelsea Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move to Premier League club Manchester United this current summer transfer window.

According to MARCA the Red Devils are currently on the lookout for a new defender after since Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined with injuries.





Cucurella has found game time hard to come by since Chelsea signed new coach Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The 25-year-old was also linked to 2020/21 Laliga champions Atletico Madrid though the deal fell through.

Chelsea signed a lot of players during the summer which led to a change in the dynamics of the squad hence Cucurella has deemed surplus to requirements.

Cucurella joined the Blues from Premiership team Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2022. He signed a six year contract with the club.

He is yet to feature in any game for Chelsea this season. The Blues are currently 10th on the Premier League table with four points from three games.

Manchester United are in eighth position with six points from three matches played.



