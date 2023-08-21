Video: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here. Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – The previous Premier League season saw Crystal Palace place 11th in the standings.

They received enough encouragement from their preseason friendly matches to get this season off to a good start. They then won their first game 0-1 away against Sheffield United. Today [Monday, August 21], they will play their visiting rivals, Arsenal, which will be a very difficult test for them. This season’s opener saw Arsenal defeat Nottingham Forest 2-1. Nottingham’s goal in the 82nd minute made that lopsided game evenly balanced. Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Betting Analysis In seven of their previous eight meetings with Crystal Palace, Arsenal went undefeated. In their most recent encounter, Arsenal prevailed 4-1. Goals over 2.5 were scored in four of their previous five encounters. In five of their last six games at this stadium, Arsenal went undefeated. Who will win the match: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal? Arsenal will play in this game after defeating Manchester City in a FA Community Shield final shootout. Manchester City are the current English champions. In the previous twelve road trips, it was their tenth unblemished performance.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace’s recent home performance has been merely mediocre. In three of their previous five home games, they were without a victory. At that time, they suffered defeats to Millonarios and Sevilla.

We anticipate Arsenal defeating this Crystal Palace team on tonight since they have an advantage in recent history.

How many goals will be scored in the match?

Goals should be scored frequently in this game because both teams will have lots of opportunities to score at least one. Seven of Arsenal’s previous 10 away games have seen over 2.5 goals, and we anticipate them to win.

Will both teams score in the match?

In the last 10 away games in all competitions, Arsenal have given up 13 goals overall. Given that Crystal Palace have scored in eight straight home games, there are plenty of reasons to believe that this game would see both sides scoring.

What are the best odds for this match?

Checking the latest betting odds for this match on the win-draw-win market, the win for Crystal Palace is best priced at 6, betting on a drawn result is 4.33, and betting on the winner to be Arsenal is 1.63. They’re the top market prices offered right now.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Over

