Video: Crystal Palace Line Up Bid For Dennis

Premier League club Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis is deemed surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest despite arriving the City Ground last summer.





The 25-year-old scored twice in 19 Premier League appearances for the Tricky Trees last term.

The Nigeria international is yet to make an appearance for Steve Cooper’s side this season.

Read Also:Manchester City Vs Newcastle – Predictions And Match Preview

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has reportedly targeted Dennis as replacement for Ivory Coast international Wilfred Zaha.

Zaha dumped the London club for a move to Turkish Super Lig giants, Galatasaray earlier this summer.

Dennis’ versatility and Premier League experience makes him a good choice to replace the Ivorian.

Nottingham Forest are expected to demand around €20m to sell the striker.