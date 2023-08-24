Video: Crystal Palace Line Up £12m Bid For Iheanacho

Premier League club Crystal Palace are weighing up a £12m bid for Kelechi Iheanacho, according to reports.

The Nigeria international has one year left on his contract with Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City.





The Foxes are keen to offload the forward instead of losing him on a free next summer.

Iheanacho is also said to be eager to leave the King Power Stadium following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 26-year-old was Leicester City’s top scorer last season and was also named the club’s Player of the Season.

Crystal Palace consider him as a replacement for Jean-Philipe Mateta, who is most likely to leave the club this summer.

Iheanacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City in 2018.



