Video: CrestFC ‘Six a Side’ Football Competition Thrills Professionals, Leaders

Lagos, Nigeria – The third edit ion of the highly anticipated CrestFC “Six a Side” football competition took place on July 22, 2023, at Crest School #2 Somide Odunjinrin Close, Omole Phase 2, Lagos. Organized exclusively for professionals and leaders from various industries within and outside of Nigeria, the event brought together distinguished members for a day of thrilling football action, camaraderie, and entertainment.

Despite the heavy rainfall that threatened to dampen the spirits of the participants and attendees, the event was marked by a lot of fanfare, showcasing exceptional football skills and teamwork. Invited guests and spectators were thrilled to witness high-quality and entertaining football matches throughout the competition.

The CrestFC “Six a Side” competition is a members-only event, providing a unique opportunity for professionals and leaders to connect, network, and bond over their shared love for the beautiful game.

The competition featured four highly competitive teams:

Team Bestab

Team 12 Meals

Team KiraTV

Team Bimshim

These teams battled it out on the field, displaying their prowess and determination to claim the title of champions. The matches were intense and closely contested, with each team showcasing their strategic acumen and football skills.

At the end of the closely contested competition, Team Bestab emerged as the champions, showcasing their exceptional teamwork and skills throughout the tournament.

The awardees were recognized for their outstanding performances:

Goal of the Tournament: Barrister Segun Ojo, also known as Okosisi #1, impressed the crowd with a stunning goal that stood out as the best of the tournament.

Highest Goal Scorer: Mr. Ayodeji Yombo demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess, securing the title of the highest goal scorer.

MVP of the Tournament: Mr. Dapo Somorin popularly known as Dapsy, was a standout player throughout the competition and deservedly earned the title of Most Valuable Player.

In recognition of their efforts, the other teams were not left unnoticed. Team 12 Meals claimed the title of 2nd runner-up, while Team KiraTV secured the position of 1st runner-up, both displaying commendable performances.

The CrestFC “Six a Side” football competition not only provided an opportunity for professionals and leaders to showcase their sporting abilities but also fostered stronger connections and camaraderie among the participants. As the event came to a close, participants and attendees departed with a sense of fulfillment and anticipation for the next edition of this prestigious competition.

