Video: Cowill Is A Top Defender –Sanchez

Chelsea’s new signing, Robert Sanchez, has described Levi Colwill, a top defender that will help the Blues.

Recall that Sanchez officially joined Chelsea from Brighton on Saturday, signing a long-term contract with the Blues.

The goalkeeper was a former teammate with Colwill during their time at Brighton.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, Sanchez said, “I spent last season with Levi and we have got a really good friendship now.

“I think the spell at Brighton was really good for him, it got him ready for what he’s going to face at Chelsea.

“He is a top player and still only 19, so the sky’s the limit for him.”

