Video: Courtois Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a gruesome injury during a warm up session.

According to the Athletic, Courtois sustained an Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which is set to derail his season.

He could miss the rest of the 2022/23 season or he could miss a huge chunk of it with a return to fill fitness in April the best case scenario.

He is now to have surgery on the injury in the coming days to go ease the process as he was stretchered off after getting injured.

Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will most likely replace him when Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao on Saturday August 12 at San Mames Baria.

However Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has drawn up a list of top goaltenders to replace Courtois as David de Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Yassine Bounou making the list of options.

Courtois moved to Real Madrid from Premier League side Chelsea in the summer of 2018. He signed a

six year contract with Los Blancos.

He made 31 Laliga appearances for Real Madrid last season. Los Blancos finished second in Laliga with 78 points from 38 matches in the division.

