Video: Courtois faces FIFA Club World Cup Fitness Race

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly unlikely to feature in his club’s fixtures at the Club World Cup.

Recall that Andriy Lunin manned the posts during the 1-0 defeat to Mallorca at the Iberostar Stadium, an own goal by Nacho gave the hosts the win.

Courtois, who sustained the injury during the team’s warm up few minutes to kickoff, is expected to undergo examinations today and tomorrow on the injury sustained.

However the Real Madrid squad will jet out to Morocco later today.

Courtois has played 15 matches in Laliga for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid play Egyptian outfit Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final on February 8 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup a record four times.

