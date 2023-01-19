Video: Coppa Italia: Red-Hot Lookman Grabs Brace In Atalanta’s Win Vs Spezia

Ademola Lookman continued his impressive scoring form as Atalanta defeated Spezia 5-2 in a thrilling Coppa Italia Round of 16 clash on Thursday afternoon.

Lookman nodded home on 10 minutes to give Gian Piero Gasperini’s side the lead.

The Nigeria international added the second two minutes later, drilling home

following a slick one-two with Duvan Zapata.

Atalanta will now take on Inter Milan in the quarter-finals at the San Siro on 31st January.

Recall, Lookman scored two goals and had an assist as Atalanta hammered 8-2 in the Italian topflight on Sunday.

The Super Eagles forward has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Atalanta this campaign.

