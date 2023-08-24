Video: Cooper Demands More Goals From Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has tasked Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi to score more goals for the club in this season Premier League.

Recall that the Nigerian international opened his goal account for the season in the team’s 2-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.





Having scored 10 goals in 27 league appearances for the Tricky Trees, Cooper in a press conference, has told Awoniyi to overhaul his goal tally for last season.

“I hope he can. That would be nice! He scored a lot of goals at Union Berlin. That’s the hope. That’s the plan. That’s the challenge for him. That’s the challenge for us coaches, to push him, Cooper told a press conference.

“There’s a lot of individual work going on with him and all the other guys, because that’s a big part of our work. What’s a great honor about T is he wants to work, he wants to challenge and he wants to push.”



