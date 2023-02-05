Video: Contract Talks Between Mount, Chelsea Breakdown

Contract extension talks between Premier League giants Chelsea and Mason Mount have broken down.

Mount has 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract and the club are desperate to extend it.

But Daily Mail reports Mount’s Chelsea future is in doubt after contract talks stalled.

It is claimed Mount is looking to treble his current wages of £80,000-a-week.

Although it is believed Chelsea are offering significantly less, especially compared to what new signings have been handed.

Striking a deal with the 24-year-old is amongst the board’s priorities following two spending sprees in the transfer window.

Since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich in May, he has signed 17 new players, costing over £600 million.

Seven of those came in January, in a splurge over £300m, giving Chelsea a massive squad shake-up.

Rival clubs are keeping an eye on Mount’s situation, including Liverpool.

SunSport also revealed Chelsea are looking to offer Mount’s fellow academy graduate Conor Gallagher a new deal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.