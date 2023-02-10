Video: Confident Rivers United Off To Brazzaville For Diables Noirs Clash

Nigerian champions, Rivers United have departed for Brazzaville ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup matchday one Group B encounter against Congo’s CSMD Diables Noirs.

The player and officials of the team left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos via ASKY Airline at around 10:25am on Friday.

Rivers United will take on Diables Noirs

at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium, Brazzaville on Sunday.

Cited d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosa and DC Motema Pembe of Congo Democratic Republic of Congo are the other teams in the group.

Stanley Eguma’s side have lost only once in six outings in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

The Pride of Rivers are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu

