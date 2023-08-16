Video: Committee On Sports To Support NFF On Football Development

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation have agreed to work in harmony for the development of football in the country, reports Completesports.com.

Rising from a meeting summoned by the Chairman of House Committee On Sports, Hon Adams Ekene Abubakar with members of the committee and the NFF president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, the general secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, and NFF 1st Vice President, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu resolved to work as a team to develop football in Nigeria.

Among the decisions reached during the peace parley is that the NFF should find a lasting solution to the crisis in the Plateau FA and Nasarawa FA which led to the NFF setting up a Normalization Committee for the two associations after the expiration of their tenures.

“What we are simply saying following the petitions received from the two FA’s is that the NFF should go back to their statutes to restore peace and order in Nigeria football,” the chairman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee On Sports, Hon. Ekene Adams stated.

Responding, the NFF President promised that all the lingering issues regarding the States’ FA elections will be resolved amicably within three weeks and would revert to the House.

The committee and the federation also resolved to work together to find lasting solutions to the country’s football problems.

The committee also mentioned the petition received from Honourable Auwalu Baba Jada of Bauchi State following the allegation of match-fixing, the NFF promised to look into the case and give Hon. Auwalu a fair hearing.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja.