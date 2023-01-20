Video: Cole Wants Manchester United To Sign ‘Good Striker’ Osimhen

Former Manchester United forward, Andy Cole has advised his former club to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment.

The Nigeria international has scored 12 goals in 14 league appearances for Serie A leaders, Napoli this season.

Manchester United as well as Premier League clubs, Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the forward.

Cole insisted that the 24-year-old would be an ideal addition to the Manchester United squad.

“I think Victor Osimhen at Napoli is very good and could be the long-term natural fit,” Andy Cole told Betfair.

“He’s rangy, got a good first touch, scores goals and is a decent size as well.”

