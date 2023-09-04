Video: Claim 130% Deposit Bonus up to 45,000 LKR

Within this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about the 1xBet Promo Code Bonus for bettors in Sri Lanka! Whether you’d like to learn how much the promo code is, how to claim, how to use or how to resolve any issues you may have should your code not work, we have you covered. If you’re in a hurry and just want to sign up to 1xBet Sri Lanka, then enter promo code 1XCOMPLETESPORTS to get your 130% Deposit Bonus up to 45,000 LKR! JOIN NOW 1xbet Sri Lanka promo code today If you’re new to 1xBet from Sri Lanka, then you can score a fantastic welcome bonus. You’ll normally get a 100% match bonus of up to 35000 LKR on the first deposit. But, with the 1xBet promo code 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS, you can get an even better deal of up to 45,000 LKR. To grab this tremendous bonus, simply enter the code when you’re signing up for your account. Once you have made your first deposit, you’ll automatically receive a bonus worth 130% of what you have deposited. JOIN NOW How does 1xbet promo code work? Getting a 45,000 LKR bonus using the 1xBet promo code 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS is easy. Just follow these steps below and claim the bonus amount: Go to the 1xBet Sri Lanka website and click the “Registration” button on top right.

Pick how you want to sign up among the available registration procedures.

You can choose from different options like email, phone number, or social networks.

Fill in the required information in the designation fields.

Depending on how you sign up, you might need to provide your email, phone number, name, birthdate, and more.

Don’t forget to enter the 1xBet promo code 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS in the required section spot to qualify for the bonus.

Make sure to select the bonus for sports betting.

After you finish signing up and confirm the email and phone number, deposit money into the betting account. As soon as you deposit, your free bet will be credited to your account. Now, switch to the bonus account and meet the betting conditions to withdraw the welcome bonus you got. JOIN NOW How to register with 1xbet Sri Lanka? Signing up with 1xbet Sri Lanka is a simple and secure procedure. The bookmaker offers different ways to create an account and take a closer look at each sign option available to see which suits you best. One-click registration The easiest and quickest way to sign up on 1xBet is the “one-click registration” option and here are the relevant steps: Tap on the “Registration” button which is located on the top right of the homepage.

From all the available signup options, click on the “One-click”

Select the country to “Sri Lanka” and currency to “LKR”.

Add the promo code “1XCOMPLETE SPORTS” in the “Enter Promo code” section.

Finally click on the “Register” button and you are good to go! The system will create an account and give a username and password. The users can change the account password later in the account settings for added security.

Email registration

Newcomers on the 1xBet Sri Lanka website can securely create an account using the valid email address. Here’s what a user should follow:

Start by tapping on the “Registration” green button on the homepage.

Select the “By email” option from all the available sign up options.

Choose the Currency to LKR and the Country to Sri Lanka.

Enter a valid email address and phone number.

Enter the full name and create a strong password.

Input the 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS code in the required section.

Confirm the code sent to the registered email address.

Finally, click on the “Register” button to complete the procedure.

JOIN NOW

Phone number registration

Creating an account with your phone number is simple too. We have listed the steps by step guide below on how to register with 1xbet Sri Lanka using the mobile number:

Open the bookie’s official website or the 1xbet app.

Click on the “Registration option” on the homepage and pick the “By Phone” option.

Enter the phone number, and choose your account currency to LKR.

A confirmation code will be sent to the submitted mobile number which must be entered in the “Confirmation code” section.

Fill in the “Enter Promo Code” category with 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS.

Then, click on the “Register”, and you’re all done with 1xBet registration.

JOIN NOW

Social media Registration

In this digitalized world, social media has a huge fan base and this bookmaker is allowed to register using the popular social media apps. Check out the following section about how to register with 1xbet Sri Lanka:

Click on the “Registration” button on the 1xbet’s homepage.

Choose the option of “Social networks and messengers” here.

Then set the country to Sri Lanka and the currency to LKR.

Enter the 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS in “Enter Promo code” section.

Hit the “Register” button at the bottom.

A window will pop up, and you’ll need to put in your social media login info.

When you’re done, the system will make your 1xBet login details for you automatically.

The password can be changed later under the “My account” section.

JOIN NOW

1xbet Sri Lanka welcome bonuses

The welcome bonus is the first deposit offer for Sri Lankan users who registered on the 1xbet. This offer is valid for both Sports and Casino bettors, here are steps on how to claim these offers:

1xbet Sri Lanka sports bonus

Newcomers at 1xBet sports can get a warm welcome with a 100% bonus up to 45000 LKR. To claim the betting section’s welcome offer, here’s what you do:

Sign up with the 1xbet Sri Lanka and enter the special promo code 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS.

Deposit funds into the betting account. The more you deposit, the bigger your bonus can be.

You’ll get a 100% bonus based on your first deposit. Plus, if you use the promo code, you can get an extra 10,000 LKR on top of that.

To cash out the bonus, you need to bet the bonus money 5x. Make accumulator bets with at least three matches, and each match should have odds of 1.40 or higher.

1xbet Sri Lanka Casino bonus

For all the Casino betting lovers, 1xbet Sri Lanka has come up with a welcome bonus of 3,25,000 LKR. To get the welcome bonus for casino games at 1xBet, follow these steps:

When signing up, make sure to pick the casino games bonus option.

Enter the special promo code in the signup form.

Deposit at least 3000 LKR into your account. For a bigger bonus, deposit a higher amount.

Get up to 3,25,000 LKR and 150 free spins as a bonus.

To cash out, you need to bet the bonus 35x within seven days of activating it. Also, you can grab an extra 10,000 LKR using the promo code. You can get up to $1500 and 150 free spins as a bonus. So, use the promo code for some extra bonus amount.

JOIN NOW

1xbet Friday bonus

If you already have an account with this bookie, you can still get a bonus. One popular offer is the 1xBet Happy Friday deal, available once a week on 1xbet Sri Lanks. To get it, just deposit money into the betting account on a Friday.

In return, the bookie gives you a bonus equal to 100% of what you deposited, up to a maximum of 50,000 LKR. The rules are pretty simple, so you can easily get and use the bonus without any problems.

These bonus funds go into a separate balance, so you can’t withdraw them right away. Having said that, the users can use these funds on the new bets. Just remember a few rules:

You have 24 hours to use the bonus funds.

Make bets on matches with odds of 1.40 or higher.

Combine multiple bets into one accumulator.

The total bet amount must be 3x more than the bonus.

What deposits are available at 1xbet Sri Lanka?

1xBet offers various deposit methods in Sri Lankan rupees such as bank cards like Visa and MasterCard, e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, digital wallets like Payeer and Qiwi Wallet, and even mobile payments through Boku and many more.

All the deposits are processed instantly into the betting account. The minimum deposit amount depends on the type of payment method the user chooses for the deposits. The good news is, regardless of your chosen payment method, there are no transaction fees.

Your winnings will be credited directly to your account without any extra taxes or commissions. Just keep in mind that some banks might charge processing fees when making the bank transfers.

How to deposit funds at 1xbet Sri Lanka

Making deposits and verifying your account with 1xBet in Sri Lanka is a simple procedure. Just follow these simple steps below:

Visit the 1xBet website and click on the “Deposit” button.

Choose your preferred payment method from the obtained list.

Then, provide the necessary details, depending on the type of selected payment option.

Enter the amount you want to deposit into the betting account.

Confirm your deposit by clicking the ‘Confirm’ button.

You’ll receive a confirmation email or message from 1xBet confirming your deposit.

How to withdraw funds at 1xbet Sri Lanka

At 1xBet Sri Lanka, making the betting withdrawals is a quick and secure procedure. You can use different methods like bank transfer, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, and more to get your winnings. The platform keeps everything safe with strong security measures of the user’s data.

If you choose a bank transfer, it usually takes 2 to 3 days. E-wallets are faster and might only take around 24 hours in some cases. Cryptocurrency is the quickest, usually within an hour, but it depends on how busy the blockchain network is.

1xBet also offers other options like PayTM or Jeton Wallet for Sri Lankan players for the withdrawals. With all these choices and fast transaction times, you can have a smooth experience when you play and take out your winnings.

FAQ

Is there a promo code at 1xbet Sri lanka?

Absolutely! New customers signing up with 1xbet Sri Lanka can enjoy an exclusive promo code offer 1XCOMPLETE SPORTS. Enter this promo code during the registration process and receive a generous 130% sign-up bonus of 45,000 LKR.

Is it safe to use the 1xbet promo code?

Yes, you can join 1xBet in Sri Lanka legally. This bookmaker has a license from Curacao’s government, following all the legal laws making sure the user’s personal and financial data is secured with an encrypted technology.

Is the bonus on 1xbet withdrawable?

Yes, the users can withdraw the 1xBet bonus funds once the relevant bonus terms and conditions are met. These requirements can vary for each bonus on the platform.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.