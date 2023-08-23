Video: City Weigh Up Move For Eze

Manchester City are considering late move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze before the transfer window closes, Manchester Evening News reports.

Palace are understood to value Eze at £70million and have already had success at fending off interest in their exciting players from big clubs this summer after Michael Olise signed a new deal amid interest from City and Chelsea.





It’s been an uncharacteristically chaotic final few weeks of the transfer window for City who have been left scrambling for options as they cope to deal with a growing injury crisis.

Treble winning coach Pep Guardiola named an inexperienced bench for Saturday’s win over Newcastle United and after the game admitted the club had some ‘big decisions’ to make in the transfer market.

One such decision was made swiftly afterwards as City agreed a fee with Rennes for the signing of winger Jeremy Doku to replace Riyad Mahrez.

The 21-year-old conducted his medical on Wednesday and is expected to be announced in time to be involved against Sheffield United this coming weekend.

Midfield has proven to be a problem as Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out for the rest of the year after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Also captain Ilkay Gundogan departed at the start of the summer and were keen to reinforce their midfield options beyond the signing of Mateo Kovacic before the Belgian was sidelined.

City failed in an attempt to sign Declan Rice before he joined Arsenal and then cooled their interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta after the FA opened an investigation for potential betting rules breaches against him.