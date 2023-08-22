Video: Chukwueze Will Soon Be Starter At AC Milan –Pioli

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli says Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze will need time to understand his teammates before becoming a regular starter.

Recall that the Nigerian international came off from the bench in AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in Monday’s Serie A game.

The former Villarreal star played just for 17 minutes as the duo of Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud scored the goals for the former Serie A champions.

In a chat with DAZN, Pioli stated that Chukwueze won’t take long to be at the same level as their teammates,

“We are playing those who are most ready, who have been working together since July. Chukwueze, Okafor, and Musah only arrived two weeks ago, but I don’t think it will take them long to be at the same level as their teammates,” Pioli told DAZN.



