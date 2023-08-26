SPORT

Video: Chukwueze Subbed On In Milan’s 4-1 Win Vs Torino

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze featured for AC Milan who hammered Torino 4-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Chukwueze was introduced for Olivier Giroud in the 66th minute.


It is now two wins from two league games played for Milan in the new campaign.

Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Milan on 32 minutes.

PariPesa

The US international started the move with a through ball for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who pulled back from the right for Giroud, but it went beyond him to find Pulisic’s tap-in from six yards.

That did not last long, as Torino equalised in 36 minutes when Ricci’s shot took an odd bounce and turned into an assist for Perr Schuurs volley from 10 yards.

With two minutes left in the first half Milan went in front again as Giroud converted from the penalty spot.

Theo Hernandez got Milan’s third goal in the 45th minute, sinking the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Giroud then got his second on 65 minutes to make it 4-1 in favour of his side.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 50 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Chelsea complete £14m Petrovic signing, Man Utd’s Henderson set to sign for Palace

2 mins ago

Best finishers in world football right now based on current form

13 mins ago

ACM 4:1 TOR: Pulisic’s Great Form For AC Milan Will Limit Chukwueze’s Playing Time At The Club

25 mins ago

Kylian Mbappe nets a stunning brace to inspire PSG to their 1st win of the season in French Ligue 1

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button