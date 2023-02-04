Video: Chukwueze Subbed Off As Elche Overcome Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal lost 3-1 to Elche in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 18 appearance, has scored one goal and bagged two assists this ongoing season.

Pere Milla opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a brilliant finish for Elche before Gerard Moreno leveled parity in the 20th minute.

The host extended their lead to 2-1 in the 45th minute thanks to a Pere Milla’s penalty to the delight of the home supporters.

He grabbed his hattrick in the 52nd minute with another penalty that eventually sealed the maximum points for Elche.

The win means Elche sit 20th on the league table on nine points while Villarreal sit 5th on 31 points.

