Video: Chukwueze Scores As Villarreal Lose 6-1 To Swiss Club St. Gallen

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal, who were hammered 6-1 by Swiss club St. Gallen in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

It was Villarreal’s first game of pre-season as they prepare for the new campaign.

Chukwueze scored in the 30th minute to make it 2-1 before St. Gallen four more goals to complete the rout.

Villarreal will hope to bounce back from the heavy defeat to St. Gallen when they take on Austrian side Rheindorf Altach on Tuesday, July 18.

Other pre-season friendly games will see Villarreal take on Hannover, Feyenoord, Sporting Lisbon, Nice and Newcastle United.

The Yellow Submarines will kickoff the new LaLiga season with an home game against Real Betis on July 13.

Chukwueze scored six goals in 37 appearances in the Spanish topflight last season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.