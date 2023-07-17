Video: Chukwueze On Serie A Champions Napoli Radar

Samuel Chukwueze is attracting the interest of Serie A, champions, Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze caught the of eye with his impressive displays for LaLiga club, Villarreal last season.

The 24-year-old was earlier linked with a move to Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and AC Milan.

AC Milan have shown strong interest in the player in the recent weeks but have been put off by Villarreal’s asking price.

Napoli have now entered the race to sign the Nigeria international, according to Italian transfer expert, Rudy Galetti.

Villarreal are looking to sell the pacy winger for around €30m.

Chukwueze joined the Yellow Submarine from Diamond Football Academy in 2019.

