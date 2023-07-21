Video: Chukwueze Moves Closer To AC Milan Transfer

Samuel Chukwueze is moving closer to joining Serie A giants, AC Milan on a permanent transfer.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Villarreal and AC Milan have reached advanced stage.

Milan have already agreed personal terms with Chukwueze.

The Nigeria international is keen to try something new after spending the last four years at Villarreal.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Milan will pay €30m to sign Chukwueze after Villarreal lower their asking price.

He will sign a three-year deal worth €3m a year.

There is option for an additional year.

