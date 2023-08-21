Video: Chukwueze Makes Winning Debut As Milan Overcome Bologna In League Opener

Samuel Chukwueze got his AC Milan career off to a perfect start as they defeated Bologna 2-0 in their first game of the league season on Monday night.

Chukwueze, who joined Milan from Villarreal this summer, was brought on for goal scorer and new signing Christian Pulisic on 74 minutes.





First half goals from Olivier Giroud and Pulisic got Milan’s campaign off to a perfect start.

Giroud gave Milan the lead in the 11th minute before Pulisic made it 2-0 10 minutes later.

Milan are now fourth in the league table courtesy of the win at Bologna.

In his final season at Villarreal in LaLiga, Chukwueze scored six goals in 37 appearances.

Also, he helped Villarreal win the UEFA Europa League title in 2021.



