Video: Chukwueze Joins AC Milan On Five-Year Deal

Serie A giants AC Milan have announced the signing of Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in a deal reported to be worth €28m plus add-ons.

Milan announced the signing in a statement released on their website on Thursday.

Chukwueze signed a five-year contract that will run till 2028.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze from Villarreal CF. The Nigerian forward has signed for the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028,” Milan stated.

“Born in Umuahia (Nigeria) on 22 May 1999, Samuel came through the Diamond Football Academy Youth Sector before moving to Villarreal in 2017.

“With the Spanish club’s B team, he played 20 games and scored four goals before making his debut with the senior team in September 2018, going on to feature 207 times, scoring 37 goals, and winning 1 Europa League.

“He has been capped 28 times for Nigeria and scored four goals.

“Samuel Chukwueze has chosen the number 21 jersey.”

During his time at Villarreal, Chukwueze helped the LaLiga side win the UEFA Europa League title in 2020/21 season.

