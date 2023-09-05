Video: Chukwuemeka Up For Chelsea’s Goal Of The Month Award

Carney Chukwuemeka is in the running for Chelsea’s Player of the Month for August.

Chukwuemeka was nominated for his superb strike in the Blues 3-1 defeat to London rivals, West Ham United.

It was the Nigerian-born midfielder’s first senior goal for the Blues.

Read Also:Antony Attacked Me When I Was Pregnant, Damaged My Breast Implant –Cavallin Accuses Man United Winger

The midfielder wriggled through the home side’s defence before firing the ball into the net.

Chukwuemeka sustained an injury late in the first half and was replaced by Mykallio Mudryk.

The youngster is currently sidelined with the injury.

He is expected to return to action for Chelsea after the international break.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.