Video: Chukwuemeka Up For Chelsea’s Goal Of The Month Award

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
Carney Chukwuemeka is in the running for Chelsea’s Player of the Month for August.

Chukwuemeka was nominated for his superb strike in the Blues 3-1 defeat to London rivals, West Ham United.

It was the Nigerian-born midfielder’s first senior goal for the Blues.

The midfielder wriggled through the home side’s defence before firing the ball into the net.

Chukwuemeka sustained an injury late in the first half and was replaced by Mykallio Mudryk.

The youngster is currently sidelined with the injury.

He is expected to return to action for Chelsea after the international break.

