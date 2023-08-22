Video: Chukwuemeka Undergoes Surgery On Knee Injury

Chelsea have announced midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after picking up an injury in Sunday’s Premier League encounter against West Ham.

Chukwuemeka scored in the 3-1 defeat to the Hammers at the London Stadium.





The Nigerian-born star limped off the pitch late in the first half.

“Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday. Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham,” Chelsea said in statement on Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

The youngster is expected to miss around six or seven games.

Chukwuemeka has started both of Chelsea’s Premier League games at the start of 2023/24 in the new direction under Mauricio Pochettino.

The teenager had largely been a fringe player during his debut season, making only two Premier League starts in total.

He arrived from Aston Villa in a deal worth £20m last summer.