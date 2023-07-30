SPORT

Video: Chilwell: I Want To Help Chelsea Back To Winning Titles

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has pledged his full commitment to the club and also his determination to help the team back to winning titles.

Chilwell has been linked with Manchester City this summer.

But he told football.london: “Since I have come to Chelsea I have always felt pretty at home. Obviously I won the Champions League in my first season, and after that seeing the reaction that it brought around the club, I want to feel that again with Chelsea – not just in football but with Chelsea.

“I want to help Chelsea get back to winning titles and winning cups. And I know we’ll get there in the near future and I want to be one of the reasons that we get back to that, so that was my reasoning behind it. I am not going to run when things are going badly.

“I want to be one of the reasons that helps us get back to the best Chelsea.

