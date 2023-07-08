Video: Chelsea Will Have A Squad Capable Of Delivering T

SPORT

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has assured fans that the team will have a squad capable of delivering trophies.

Recall that Pochettino was introduced as new manager on Thursday after several weeks of major player departures.

In a chat with the Club’s Official Website, he stated that the most important thing is to get a balanced squad.

Pochettino said: “I’m not thinking about how many challenges or the most difficult one. The most important thing is to get a balanced squad.

“The plan was to reduce the numbers of players and then create a good dynamic on the training ground. I am not giving players the opportunity to waste time. We need to give our best from the start.

“We are going to have a squad that can deliver.”

