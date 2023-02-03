Video: Chelsea Vs Fulham – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea vs Fulham – Chelsea gear up for this game after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool in the Premier League. Chelsea had 52% of the game’s possession and none of their 11 shots on goal were unsuccessful.

Recent games have not seen Chelsea in good attacking form. Over the course of their last six games, they have only scored three goals against other clubs. Additionally, Chelsea have had eight goals scored against them in those contests.

Fulham and Sunderland drew 1-1 in their most recent match in the FA Cup. In that game, Fulham had 69% of the possession and 12 of their 22 shots on goal were on target. Tom Cairney scored for Fulham in the 61st second.

Sunderland made 17 attempts on goal, with six of them being on target. Sunderland’s goal was scored by Jack Clarke (6′).

Fewer than three goals have been scored between Fulham and the opposition in five of their last six games. The total average of goals scored each game over that period was a pitiful 1.67, with The Cottagers scoring an average of 1. We’ll just have to wait and see if that tendency can be carried over into this game.

Chelsea vs Fulham – Betting Analysis

Looking at their previous head-to-head matches going back to March 1, 2014, we can see that Chelsea have won five of these games and Fulham have won one, with none of these games ending in draws.

The two teams combined for 15 goals in these encounters, with The Blues scoring 11 and The Cottagers scoring 4. That equals 2.5 goals per game on average.

In their most recent league meeting, Fulham defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Premier League Match Day 7 on January 12, 2023.

In that game, Fulham had 48% of the possession and three of their eight shots on goal were successful. Willian (25′) and Carlos Vinicius (73′) both scored goals.

Among Chelsea’s 20 shots on goal, 10 were on target. (47′) Kalidou Koulibaly scored. David Coote served as the referee for the game.

Graham Potter, the manager of Chelsea, will be without Christian Pulisic (knee issues), Raheem Sterling (hamstring issue), Edouard Mendy (shoulder issue), Denis Zakaria (hamstring issue), N’Golo Kanté (hamstring issue), and Armando Broja (cruciate ligament rupture). Due to his suspension, Joo Félix is ineligible to compete in this match.

Only one player’s fitness is a concern for Fulham manager Marco Silva out of a group that is largely at full strength. Neeskens Kebano (ruptured Achilles tendon) won’t be participating.

Our hypothesis is that Chelsea will likely maintain control for extended period of time and should be able to capitalize on a number of the opportunities they generate.

While we do believe that Fulham will most likely score here as well, they themselves will not find it simple to score .

What are the top odds for this match?

Checking the betting prices for this game on the full-time result market, a win for Chelsea is available for 1.58, a bet on the draw is 4.08 and putting your money on the winner to be Fulham gets you 5.7. These are the most competitive market prices available at the moment.

Chelsea vs Fulham: Head -to-Head



Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



