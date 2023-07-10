Video: Chelsea Unveil New Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

Chelsea on Monday unveiled their new home kit for the 2023/24 football season.

The unveiling was announced in a statement released on the club’s website.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Enzo Fernandes and former Chelsea stars Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo modeled the new home kit.

“The new design for ‘23/’24 remembers that special past while additional gold detail, including an iridescent crest, highlights the prestige and glamour of the famous King’s Road in the ’90s. Shimmering in gold, the lion roars on the shirt – symbolic of Chelsea’s prestige and history,” the club stated.

“While changes take place at the club, the pride stays the same. Interior shirt detail nods to exactly this – Chelsea FC remains the ‘Pride of London’.”

“The new kit is formed from Nike Dri-FIT ADV, an advanced technology that brings fit and fabric innovation together to help keep the modern player drier for 90-plus minutes.

“The breathable FIT ADV weave ensures sweat evaporates, helping you stay cool and light to power through to the final whistle.”

