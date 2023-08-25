SPORT

Video: Chelsea Thrash Luton Town, Record First EPL Win Of Season

Chelsea recorded their first win in the Premier League this season after a comfortable 3-0 win against newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

A brace from Raheem Sterling and a goal from summer signing Nicolas Jackson secured the win.


The Blues had failed to win their opening two games, a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home and a 3-1 loss to West Ham despite playing with a man advantage.

For Luton, it is now back-to-back defeats in the English topflight.

Sterling opened their scoring in the 17th minute and made it 2-0 on 68 minutes.

With 15 minutes left Jackson got his first goal for the Blues to end the game 3-0.

The win took Chelsea to eight spot while Luton are bottom in the league table.


