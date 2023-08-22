Video: Chelsea Set To Sign Petrovic

Premier League club Chelsea are set to sign Serbian goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic this ongoing summer transfer window.

The Blues have struck a deal with MLS (Major League Soccer) outfit New England revolution to acquire his services. He is set to undergo his medicals this week.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea will pay £12.5 million for the 23 year old. A further £15 million will be disbursed in performance related add-ons.

Chelsea will have to register the goaltender by midday on Thursday, August 24 for him to be available for their clash with Luton Town on Friday night.

The process could be complicated as there are Visa issues and work permit predicaments to resolve ahead of the match.

The London based club have already signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Premier League team Brighton and Hove Albion in a £25 million deal.

Petrovic made 22 appearances in the MLS for New England Revolution last season.

Chelsea are currently 15th on the Premier League table with one point after matchday two.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.