Video: Chelsea Set Sights On Kudus

Chelsea Set Sights On Kudus

Premier League club Chelsea have been linked with a move for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus this current summer transfer window.

Kudus was highly impressive for Ajax last term as he scored 18 goals and made seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions from his primary attacking midfield position.

According to the Athletic talks have already begun between two clubs though an official offer hasn’t yet been submitted.

Personal terms are also close to being agreed between the player and the England club.

The Blues have been eyeing a move for the Ghanaian midfielder as he is high on the list of options the club have been considering.

Kudus was also linked to Arsenal this summer transfer window but Chelsea have now swung into action for the 22 year old’s services.

Kudus is said to be versatile player who can assume a number of roles on the pitch.

He got 11 goals and three assists in 30 Erdedivisie games last season. Ajax accumulated 69 points from 34 Erdedivisie games last term and they were third in the division.

Chelsea were 12th in the Premier League table last season after garnering 44 points from 38 matches.

