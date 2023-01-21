Video: Chelsea Set Sight On Gusto

Chelsea have turned to Olympique Lyonnais full-back Malo Gusto as they continue to look for a back-up option to Reece James.

Gusto, 19, has emerged as a very exciting prospect in Ligue 1 and is considered to be one of the best young right-backs in Europe.

Chelsea have already spent €178.5 million this January, which could rise by a further €30m if add-on clauses in Mkyhailo Mudryk’s contract are met.

But, their winter spending doesn’t look set to stop, with the Blues keen on signing a central midfielder and a right-back. Their attempts to sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez earlier in the window were foiled by the Portuguese club, who refused to accept anything less than his €120m release clause, while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is the latest target, although Chelsea have seen their first offer rejected by the Seagulls.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea’s right-back search has seen them land on Gusto’s name, with the West London club interested in signing the Frenchman this month. However, it’s believed that Lyon don’t want to sell their starlet mid-season.

This summer, Gusto will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at Lyon, meaning the club may need to offload him to avoid risking a free transfer departure in 2024.