Video: Chelsea Set Plans To Sell Six First Team Stars After Huge Summer Spending

Chelsea are reportedly accelerating plans to move on several players before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues have spent the most money in the Premier League this transfer window. A deal for Romeo Lavia from Southampton is anticipated to follow the £115 million acquisition of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Chelsea’s buying binge is expected to continue with the triggering of Michael Olise’s £35 million release clause. Making him the club’s 25th acquisition in under a year.

The ownership group of Chelsea have nearly spent £1 billion on new players. Chelsea have been reducing Mauricio Pochettino’s squad while also adding fresh players for the newly appointed manager.

According to the Evening Standard via the Daily Star, Chelsea are attempting to ‘accelerate’ their plans to sell six players before the deadline of September 1. Conor Gallagher is one player who may be leaving the club, according to the reports.

The signing of Caicedo and competition from Lavia for a position in midfield could force the England international, who is still up for transfer, out the door.

Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi are three other players who have no place in Pochettino’s plans for the 2023/24 season. All three are reportedly close to leaving the club. Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen are two other players that Chelsea wish to sell.

With Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke in the mix, Chelsea’s wide spots will experience heightened competition with Olise’s impending arrival.

Olise, a player for France’s under-21 national team, is anticipated to be the London club’s final acquisition of the summer transfer season.