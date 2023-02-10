Video: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Silva For New Contract

Chelsea have reached an agreement to extend Thiago Silva’s contract for another 12 months.

The contract extension for the 38 year old is expected to last till June 2024.

Recall that the legendary centre-back moved to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Since then he has been the Blues’ top performer in defence and continues to be first-choice under new boss Graham Potter.

The Brazilian star has won the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, 2021 UEFA Super Cup and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup since joining the Blues.

He represented Brazil at last year’s World Cup, playing four times, and has featured 24 times already this term for the Blues.

