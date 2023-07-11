Video: Chelsea Must All They Secure Fresh Agreement In-Demand Player

It’s safe to say that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has had a season to remember for all the right reasons. The 20-year-old made a name for himself towards the back end of the 2023/24 season with plenty of strong performances for Brighton & Hove Albion, and it appears as though these impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Colwill made 22 appearances in total for the Seagulls, and certainly played a part in their strong finish in the second-half of last year’s league campaign, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side finished sixth in the Premier League table, which saw them qualify for the 2023/24 Europa League, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

Despite only being 20, he’s got a considerable amount of experience in first-team football compared to some players his age, and plenty will feel as though he’s learn a lot from his loan spell with Huddersfield Town during the 2021/22 campaign, which was a breakthrough season for Colwill, having not quite broken into the first-team picture with Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be a regular for Chelsea next season as well, especially when Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the centre-back, although it remains to be seen as to whether the Reds will submit a formal bid for Colwill’s services.

Brighton have also been keen on striking a permanent deal to sign Colwill, although Chelsea have knocked back a £30m bid from the Seagulls earlier in this summer’s transfer window, so it’ll be interesting to see whether they submit another bid for their former loanee, who struck up a strong partnership in the heart of the Brighton defence with Lewis Dunk.

In a recent interview, Colwill has revealed that he’s keen to play regularly throughout the club season, when quizzed on whether he thinks he’ll be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the England senior team in the near future.

“I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to, and make a decision. I’ve got to play at the end of the day to hopefully get there and go to the next (senior) camp. But if I’m here, I’ll still be happy. You’ve always got to be happy when you’re picked for any age group in England. It’s an honour.”

Chelsea are a team that are in complete rebuild mode under the management of newly-appointed boss, Mauricio Pochettino. Plenty of players have left the club over the summer, and it seems as though the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen on keeping Colwill as part of his plans for the upcoming Premier League season, which is exactly the sort of decision that needed to be made. Colwill still has his best years ahead of him, but has also shown that he’s a player that is more than capable of playing at the highest level already, which includes on the international stage.

He was part of an England Under 21’s defence that didn’t concede a single goal in the recent European Championships, as they went on to lift the trophy after a dramatic win over Spain Under 21’s, and those impressive showings will only increase Chelsea’s asking price for the in-form defender.

Colwill is the ideal player to build a solid defensive unit around though, and if Chelsea have any sort of ambition of reaching the heights that they previously were reaching, then they should be doing all they can to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

