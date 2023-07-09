Video: Chelsea Manager Pochettino Plans To Hold Talks With Alli

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he wants to call Dele Alli to offer some help to the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

Alli, currently at Everton, thrived under Pochettino during their spell together at Spurs.

He played an important role in a Spurs side that challenged for the Premier League title across the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons and played in the 2019 Champions League final.

However since joining Everton in 2022, the 27-year-old has failed to rediscover such impressive form from his time at Spurs.

A loan spell at Besiktas last season saw him continue to struggle, with his future at the Toffees now uncertain.

Amid such a decline, Pochettino claims he wants to get in contact with his former player in the hopes of getting him back on track.

“I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a bit with him. I want to help him and see what is going on,” said the Argentine boss via The Sun.

“He’s still young. For sure, he has the mentality.”

Alli has now returned to Everton and is said to have been one of the first players to turn up to pre-season training.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche is set to assess him in their preparations for the new campaign and could very well give him a chance to shine.

Karl Robinson, his first ever professional boss when at MK Dons, told talkSPORT in April that Alli is still eyeing a return to the top.

“Does he still love the game? Yes. He’s said that to me. He has the hunger to get back to the top, to where he was performing at the peak of his form. Yes he does.

“How does he do that? That’s for him to figure out as a person and for him to accept the consequences for some of the things he’s done.

“I’ve known him since he was 13, and I know that he loves football. I adore the kid. I’ve always said to my players that I would be there for them.

“Because of a footballer he is front-and-centre to be criticised, to be pulled down, because it’s part of what he’s paid to do. I appreciate that, but maybe sometimes in these moments the human being has to come first.”

