Video: Chelsea Made Life Difficlut For Dortmund –Adeyemi

Despite the team’s victory against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund winger. Karim Adeyemi has disclosed that the Blues made life difficult for them.

Recall that Dortmund defeated Chelsea 1-0 in Wednesday’s first leg round of 16 tie thanks to Adeyemi’s brilliant solo effort.

However, in his reaction after the game, Adeyemi stated that the team didn’t have it easy against the Blues.

“It was a tough start to the game for us, but then you could see that everyone was fighting for each other and we knew something was possible here tonight. We’re delighted to have won.

“The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I’m delighted with the goal.

“It’s a case of new year, new luck. For me, it’s that simple. As a team, we talked a lot during the break and it brought us closer together. The win tonight was crucial and it was unbelievable to play in front of these fans. We wanted to give Chelsea a tough game from start to finish and we’ve won.”

