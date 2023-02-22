Video: Chelsea Legend Hoddle Wants Osimhen To Make Premier League Switch

Chelsea legend, Glenn Hoddle would love to see Victor Osimhen play in the the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen scored for the eighth consecutive game as Napoli defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday night.

It was the forward’s 20th goal in 24 outings across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

The Nigeria international has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Read Also:UCL: Osimhen Scores Again For Napoli, Real Madrid Rally To Beat Liverpool At Anfield

Hoddle said the 24-year-old has everything at the moment, urging the striker to make a move to the English Premier League in the summer.

He [Osimhen] has got that pace to go in behind defenders,” Hoddle told BT Sport.

“And he is also good at hold-up play as well, he can hold the ball up. He’s got everything at the moment.

“He is a top, top player. Let’s hope he can just continue, be injury free, and end up in the Premier League. It would be lovely to see him play every other week.”

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.