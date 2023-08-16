Video: Chelsea Have Ruined Transfer Market This Seaso

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has criticized Chelsea’s lavish spending in the summer transfer window.

The singer made this known on the backdrop of the Blues signing of Moises Caicedo on a British-record transfer fee of £100m, which is likely to reach £115m via achievable add-ons.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold, wondered where the club got so much money to splash on new players.

He wrote, “Man! Chelsea ruined the market this season! Where una see money?”

Chelsea have suddenly become the ideal destination for some of the biggest football prospects in the world especially in the 2023 summer transfer window, a development that has kept football enthusiasts wowed especially in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Gold himself is a known fan of another premier league club, Manchester United.

