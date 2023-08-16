SPORT

Video: Chelsea Have Ruined Transfer Market This Seaso

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 49 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has criticized Chelsea’s lavish spending in the summer transfer window.

The singer made this known on the backdrop of the Blues signing of Moises Caicedo on a British-record transfer fee of £100m, which is likely to reach £115m via achievable add-ons.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Adekunle Gold, wondered where the club got so much money to splash on new players.

He wrote, “Man! Chelsea ruined the market this season! Where una see money?”

Chelsea have suddenly become the ideal destination for some of the biggest football prospects in the world especially in the 2023 summer transfer window, a development that has kept football enthusiasts wowed especially in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Gold himself is a known fan of another premier league club, Manchester United.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 49 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Maguire set to stay at Man United; Chelsea agree £58m deal to sign Romeo Lavia

3 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United unlikely to sign Onana; Ben Elliott completes move to join Reading

14 mins ago

Opinion: Caicedo And Lavia Snub Liverpool For Chelsea, Showing The Blues Offered Better Wages

28 mins ago

Chelsea’s Possible Lineup For This Season With Their Summer Signings And Transfer Targets

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button