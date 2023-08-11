Video: Chelsea Desperate To Make An Impression Against Li

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says London club Chelsea will want to make an impression in their Premier League game against the Reds on Sunday, August 13 at Stamford Bridge following their disappointing 2022/23 season.

Chelsea were below par last season as they finished 12th in the Premier League after accumulating 44 points from 38 matches.

Speaking in the pre-match conference Klopp says that Liverpool have to be ready when they on the Blues in their first game of the 2023/24 season.

“It’s two, I think, really good football teams, (who) will face each other,” Liverpoolfc.com quoted Klopp as saying

“We obviously watched Chelsea on the tour, whatever we could get from there, from the last games they played, the Dortmund game (and) Newcastle game. A lot of good things. You can see that it’s a really talented team, that’s what we have to prepare for.

“It’s a home game for them, the first home game after a long break, if you want after a disappointing season, that’s all clear. So they want to show up definitely. New manager, Poch is a top manager, so they will show up.

“We have to be ready. We have to be absolutely ready. The football they played you can see it -Poch is there.”

Chelsea have won the Premier League six times while Liverpool have won the title on 19 occasions.

Liverpool were fifth place in the Premier League last season with 67 points and 38 games.

