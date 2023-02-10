Video: Chelsea Considering UCL Winning Coach To Replace Potter

Former Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick is being considered as a replacement for Graham Potter at Chelsea.

This is according to Journalist Christian Falk in a chat with CaughtOffside.

Pressure has been mounting on Potter at Chelsea after what has been an extremely disappointing season so far.

Just two wins since the return to domestic football has been worrying, although he will perhaps be judged more by the ownership following the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez,Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix amongst others, with them looking to rescue somewhat of a respectable finish.

There is also the hope of challenging for the Champions League, which resumes next week.

Reports have frequently stated that Potter has the backing of the ownership despite the poor run of form.

However, Falk has claimed that there have been thoughts that hiring Flick could be better for their prospects.

“I heard that Hansi Flick is an idea as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. I know about the rumours that surfaced after he was spotted at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s clash with Fulham but he was actually there because of Kai Havertz.

“Chelsea were knocking at Flick’s door back when Marina Granovskaia held a role with the club. Hansi Flick also told me that there were concrete talks with Tottenham at this time but then he decided on taking up the position of Bundestrainer (Germany head coach).

“But now, not Todd Boehly himself, a middleman knocked on the door of Hansi Flick. I asked Flick about this and he said ‘no comment’. It would be easier for him to say it wasn’t true but he didn’t, so you see there is something there but it’s not an option for Hansi Flick because he wants to remain in charge of Germany for the Euros taking place on home soil in 2024.”

