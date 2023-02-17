Video: Chelsea Consider Mount To Atletico As Makeweight In Permanent Felix Transfer

Chelsea want to purchase Joao Felix permanently and could offer Mason Mount to Atletico Madrid in return, talkSPORT reports.

Felix has impressed in his short time at Stamford Bridge having joined on a six-month loan deal in January.

Despite being sent off and given a three-match ban on his debut, the Portugal forward opened his Blues account in the 1-1 drawagainst West Ham last weekend.

Felix missed two gilt-edged opportunities in the 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday but demonstrated his class throughout.

Quoting Marca, the 22-year-old is keen to stay in England and Chelsea are already convinced by him.

Felix often appeared isolated and misused under Diego Simeone in Madrid, while Blues boss Graham Potter has given him a free role.

The Spanish publication also reports that Mount could be offered to Atletico as a makeweight.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current deal in July.

Mount has been one of Chelsea’s most important players since breaking into the first-team in 2019, but the academy graduate has not started either of the club’s last two matches.

The Blues have an overloaded squad and need to be ruthless with departures this summer.

However, Atletico want to recoup as much of the £113million they paid for Felix in 2019.

It is also understood Mount’s wage demands could pose a problem for the LaLiga giants.

Chelsea have already spent £650m since American billionaire Todd Boehly took the reins in May 2022.

The price of Felix will be determined by how the Portuguese star performs over the coming months – and whether other interested parties emerge

