Video: Chelsea Complete Signing Of Spanish Goalkeeper Sanchez

Chelsea have completed the £25m signing of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause.

According to a statement from Chelsea, Sanchez has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will soon join up with the first-team squad at Cobham.

The 25-year-old will provide cover and competition for fellow Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea were looking to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks after selling Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.

Sanchez, who has two caps for Spain, came through the academy at Brighton but fell behind Jason Steele in the pecking order last season.


