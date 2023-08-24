Video: Chelsea Complete David Washington Signing

Premier League club Chelsea have officially completed the signing of Brazilian forward David Washington this current summer transfer window.

According to the Chelseafc.com, the Blues signed the teenager from Brazilian side Santos after an impressive season. He signed a seven year contract with the London based club.





Chelsea acquired the 18 year old sensation for £16 million with a further €4 million to be paid in add-ons.

He is the second youngster Chelsea signed from Santos this summer window as he followed in the footsteps of Angelo Gabriel who the Blues have already loaned to French Ligue 1 club Straousburg.

Chelsea became shareholders in Straousburg earlier back in June this year. Washington can play anywhere across the forward line though he is mainly deployed as a striker.

He was in Brazilian club Gremio’s academy before joining Santos in 2016 where his performances caught the eye.

He has scored two goals in nine Brazilian Serie A matches this term. Chelsea currently sit 15th on the Premier League table with one point from two games in the division.



