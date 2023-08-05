Video: Chelsea Can Finish In Top Four Next Season –Cech

Chelsea legend, Petr Cech has predicted that the Blues will finish in next season Premier League top four.

Recall that Chelsea have been undefeated in their pre-season matches so far this summer.

They won the Premier League Summer Series and the Florida Cup.

However, Cech believes Chelsea’s pre-season form will help them at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

“Chelsea have had, so far, a very good pre-season. They invested in the team, they changed the manager, so they will generally have the highest expectations,” Cech told Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

“And they will want to do much better than [they did] in the last season and they’ll want to be back in the Champions League and fight for the top places.”

He added: “As I said, one thing is to have a successful pre-season, other thing is to start well and get points in the Premier League. But I think they can be positive going into the first [few] games.”



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.