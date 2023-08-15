Video: Chelsea Announce Caicedo Signing With Nigerian Song
Chelsea on Monday announced the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.
According to the BBC, the move is worth £100m with additional £15m in payments which will be based mostly on appearances and Brighton expect to receive the entire few within a short period of time.
Caicedo, who joined Brighton for £4m in February 2021, has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
In the unveiling video, Caicedo was seen hugging his mother who sat in a car, reminiscent of a picture of him as a young boy wearing a Chelsea shirt.
In the background of the video of the 21-year-old and his mother was a song by popular Nigerian artistes Pheelz and BNXN, titled Finesse.
On completing his move to Chelsea, Caicedo said: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”
