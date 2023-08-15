SPORT

Video: Chelsea Activate Olise Release Clause

Chelsea are edging closer to signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

According to several reports the Blues have activated Olise’s £35m release clause.

Talks over personal terms have been ongoing for weeks and now sources have confirmed to 90min that Chelsea have taken a step forward in their negotiations with Palace as they seek to get an agreement over the line

The deal is expected to be concluded this week.

The 21-year-old., who can play both in midfield and out on the wing, spent several years in the Chelsea academy before leaving aged 14.

Olise is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships.

