Video: Checkout Dance Steps Of Nigerian Women Players In Dressing Room That Has Caused Reactions

Many Nigerians have reacted to a recent video shared by the Nigerian Tribune on their official Facebook Page. In the video, the Nigerian women players were spotted dancing and jubilating in the dressing room after defeating Co – host Nation, Australia 3 – 2 in their second group stage game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at The Suncorp Stadium on Thursday being the 27th day of July 2023.

Recall, with the game 1-1 between the two Countries, Nigeria and Australia, Asisat Oshoala who happens to be Barcelona attacker, replaced Uchenna Kanu as a substitute. Few minutes after she was introduced into the game, she scored the winning goal after Osinachi Ohale had scored the second goal.

Many Nigerians who saw the video reacted as they poured in congratulatory messages from every corner.

Click here to watch the video.

